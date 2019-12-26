PM a threat to Constitution, says Congress

Describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as undemocratic and unconstitutional, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has claimed that the Constitution is facing a threat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Wasnik, who had been campaigning for Congress and DMK candidates for the local body polls, said CAA was antithetical to the basic principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Prime Minister has taken the oath of office in the name of the Constitution of India; but I can say that today, the greatest threat, the greatest challenge to the Constitution is from none other than the Prime Minister of India,” he said.

‘Revolt against Act’

Right across the nation, there was a revolt against the Act. People from various sections of society, particularly students, had taken to the streets in large numbers, protesting against CAA. But the Centre was trying to curb the peaceful protests through the use of violence and force, he claimed.

Asserting that the people will never accept the ‘anti-democratic’ and ‘unconstitutional’ CAA, he demanded its immediate repeal. “We will continue [to press for] this demand till the government accepts the will of the people,” he said.