Plus Two exam for absentees on July 27

The State government announced that the final Plus Two exam, which some students were unable to take up on March 24, will be held again for the absentees on July 27.

Several students had missed taking up the final exam on March 24 as there were restrictions in place for the national lockdown due to COVID-19. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced that the students who missed the exam would be given another opportunity.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, in a statement said that the exam would not be held in schools in containment zones. As for students who are living in containment zones, provisions will be made for them to take up the exam in a separate room in the examination centre. All the students will be writing the exam in their own schools.

Students can download their hall tickets from www.dge.tn.gov.in or collect it from their schools between July 13 to 17.

Transport facilities will be arranged for students to reach their schools and all norms such as physical distancing will have to be strictly followed during the conduct of the exam, Mr. Sengottaiyan said.