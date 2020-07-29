Plus One exam results for T.N. students on July 31

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the results for the Plus One public exams held in March will be announced on July 31 at 9.30 a.m.

The Plus Two results for students who took up the final paper re-exam on July 27 will also be announced at the same time.

Students will be sent their results through an SMS, to the number that they have submitted in their schools.

They can also log onto www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in to access the results.

The dates for applying for re-totalling as well as procuring their provisional marksheets will be announced soon, the DGE has said.