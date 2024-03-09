Pledge administered to mark National Safety Day

March 09, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

National Safety Day was celebrated earlier this week at the office of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health in Guindy with an objective to ensure workplace safety, a healthy working environment for workers and prevent accidents at factories.

The theme of the programme was ‘Focus on Safety Leadership for Environmental Social Governance Excellence’.

The pledge was administered by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan. Director of Industrial Safety and Health M.V. Senthil Kumar, Secretary of National Safety Council, Tamil Nadu Chapter, Thiru. Rajmohan Palanivelu, officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and members of National Safety Council participated in the event.

It was proposed that the National Safety Day be supplemented with the National Safety Week and National Safety Month to highlight its importance. Events such as quiz, debate, seminar, and cultural programmes are to be conducted to emphasize the importance of a safe working environment. Safety Awards are given to factories showing record of reduction in accidents. Similarly, employees who give suggestions for improvement in safety and productivity at factories are encouraged by awarding them with Uyarntha Uzhaipalar Virudhugal.