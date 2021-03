ERODE

26 March 2021 01:14 IST

Taking aarti of contestants during election is a common practice. However, over 220 residents, including children, were found standing in line, holding aarti plates and waiting for a candidate in the Erode (West) constituency. Notably, these residents take aartis for both AIADMK and DMK candidates when they arrive for campaigns.

