Please wait! You are in queue

Taking aarti of contestants during election is a common practice. However, over 220 residents, including children, were found standing in line, holding aarti plates and waiting for a candidate in the Erode (West) constituency. Notably, these residents take aartis for both AIADMK and DMK candidates when they arrive for campaigns.
S.P. Saravanan
ERODE,
March 26, 2021 01:14 IST
