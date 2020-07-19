Pleasant weather likely in Chennai for two more days

On Sunday morning, several areas in the city like Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Arumbakkam, Nanganallur, T. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Mogappair and airport saw good rains. Photo. R. Ragu

19 July 2020

Meteorological department says the cyclonic circulation brought the rains

Residents of the city can look forward to breezy and pleasant weather as mild showers may continue for the next two days. On Sunday morning, several areas in the city like Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Arumbakkam, Nanganallur, T. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Mogappair and airport saw good rains, making it a cool morning. Chennai airport recorded about 2 cm of rain.

The Meteorological department said the cyclonic circulation brought the city rains and these rains may continue for another 48 hours. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 and 27 degree Celsius respectively,” the department said.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, for the next 48 hours, districts in northern parts of the State and those near Western Ghats, Theni, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari may get some rains in the next 48 hours. Parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Salem and Namakkal may get heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. In some isolated places of the State, there may be thunderstorms as well.

For a 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. Sunday, Kangeyam in Tiruppur district got the maximum rainfall of 10 cm followed by Aravakurichi in Karur district with 8 cm and Valparai and Nilgiris got 7 cm reach respectively.