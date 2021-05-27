Plea to vaccinate the homeless

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 01:36 IST

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to vaccinate the homeless against COVID-19 without insisting upon production of Aadhaar or any other identity card. The litigant said it would not be fair to expect the street dwellers to be in possession of identity cards though they were the most vulnerable to the virus.

When the case was listed before the Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and C. Saravanan on Wednesday, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said the government had already taken steps to vaccinate the destitute and said that the GCC had been doing it zone-wise. He said the details regarding the vaccination drive undertaken so far were available with him and sought some time to file them in the form of a report.

Since the case was related to the fight against COVID-19 and all such cases were expected to be listed before the first Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy as per a circular issued by the High Court Registry, the Bench led by Justice Jayachandran directed the Registry to list this case too before the first Bench and asked the A-G to file the report as and when the matter gets listed.

