Plea to treat Metrowater lorry drivers as frontline workers

Association makes a representation to Stalin

Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association has requested the government to recognise water lorry drivers and assistants as frontline workers.

In a representation to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the association’s president P.S.Sundaram said Metrowater lorry drivers and assistants were involved in water supply from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the pandemic. They must also be treated as frontline workers.

At present, 450 lorries have been engaged by Chennai Metrowater for water supply in the city. The number of trips has dropped to 4,100 this month as piped water supply has been increased. However, there were complaints about a few unauthorised trips being made recently.

The association has also warned lorry owners not to engage in unauthorised water supply as it would attract penalty and also cancellation of trips and contracts. Moreover, action would be taken against the consumer for such trips. Water supply on payment can be taken up only through online booking service, said Mr. Sundaram.