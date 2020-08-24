Plea to transfer Chennai encounter case to CB-CID

City Police has written to DGP J.K. Tripathy seeking his approval

The Greater Chennai Police has written to J.K.Tripathy, Director General of Police, seeking to transfer the cases pertaining to 48-year-old Shankar, who was gunned down on Friday, to the CB-CID.

“We are doing this as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. To initiate a fair probe into the incident, it is appropriate that another agency, such as State CID, investigates it,”said a senior police officer.

The City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has recommended the transfer. Once the DGP gives his nod, the CB-CID will take over the case.

Family accepts body

Meanwhile, the family of Shankar accepted his body on Monday. His family, including his sister Renuka and mother Govindammal, had refused to accept the body as they held the police responsible for his death.

Shankar, who had more than 51 criminal cases, was gunned down by police on Friday when he allegedly attacked a police constable with a knife on New Avadi Road in the early hours of Friday.

Post mortem was conducted on his body at Government Kilpauk Hospital in the presence of a judicial magistrate and was videographed.