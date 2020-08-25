Plea to shut all bars in Tasmac shops rejected

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 00:48 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation petition which sought for a direction to the State government to close down permanently all the bars attached to State-run liquor shops since their closure during the COVID-19 lockdown period had reportedly shown a significant decline in road accidents and criminal cases.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha rejected the plea right at the admission stage on the ground that such an omnibus direction could not be issued in matters involving policy decisions of the State.

Pointing out that another Division Bench led by Justice M. Sathyanarayanan had already taken cognisance of several bars in the State being operated without licences required under different enactments, the judges said the present litigant could also file a plea seeking such relief since public money should not be allowed to go to private coffers.

