Plea to safeguard interests of the mentally challenged

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to list steps taken by it so far to safeguard the interests of the mentally challenged, and other destitute residing on roadsides during the lockdown. It wants to know whether any of them had been tested for COVID-19.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar have directed State government pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to get instructions on the issue by May 21. The directive was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate M. Karpagam of Chennai.