Plea to revise compensation ceiling for delay in electricity services

Tangedco staff at work. File photo

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 17:09 IST

Compensation awarded to electricity consumers for the delay in services by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) should be revised, say experts. At present, the consumers are eligible for a maximum compensation of ₹1,000 only.

In two recent cases, Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman had directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹1,000 each to two consumers for delay in changing the tariff category and providing HT connection.

In his petition, M. Mahadevan from Parameswaramangalam village, Cheyyur, said he had initially obtained LT connection under LT tariff VI for construction of a house .

After completion of construction work, he gave a letter for change of tariff to I-A (residential) on Feb.6, 2019.

However, according to his petition, Tangedco delayed change of tariff and effected it only on April 10, 2019.

As per Regulation 9 of “TN Distribution Standards of Performance Regulation 2004”, only one week can be taken by Tangedco to change the tariff.

Since the last reading was taken on Feb.11, 2019, the ombudsman ordered to effect the I-A tariff from that day itself for the convenience of calculation.

In a separate petition, S.Sengoda Gounder Education & Charitable Trust, (Sri Sakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology) said it had submitted the application for conversion of the LT service connection into a HT service connection on Sept. 15, 2010.

Though the institution completed all the required work for the conversion in 2012, Tangedco had rejected its HT service application two years later.

The ombudsman said as per regulation, Tangedco should give supply of electricity to such premises within one month after receipt of the application and in case it required additional infrastructure the time frame was 180 days.

Despite a delay of 57 days and 2 years, the ombudsman had awarded only ₹1,000 in the case.

That is because the regulation provides for compensation of ₹100 per day of delay, which is subject to maximum of ₹1,000.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, called for removing the ceiling as the compensation is ₹1,000 if the delay was 11 days or 11 years.

While backing the call for change in compensation limits, P. Muthusamy, former director (engineering), Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, said if a licensee fails to meet the standards specified in the regulations, the commission may also impose penalty in addition to such compensation as per section 57(2) of the Electricity Act.