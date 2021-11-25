Tamil Nadu

Plea to provide rope car facility at all hill temples in TN

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to consider a representation made by a litigant, to study the feasibility of establishing rope car facilities at all 33 temples situated atop hillocks in the State.

Acting Chief Justice, Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, issued the direction while disposing of a case filed by advocate B. Jagannath. The rope car facility would help persons with disabilities, the elderly and children, he had said.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said the government had already allocated Rs.1 crore to study the feasibility of establishing rope car facilities in five more temples, other than those where the facility was already available, across the State.

He said some of the temples had not been considered for rope car facility either because the hillocks, on which they were situated were not too high, or because the government was operating bus services to reach those temples.


