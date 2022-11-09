Plea to permit Sadaya Vizha for Raja Raja Chola in Chennai on Sunday

Raja Raja Senai Trust has filed a writ petition in Madras High Court challenging an order passed by the police rejecting permission for the event

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 23:51 IST

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging an order passed by the Greater Chennai Police refusing permission for Raja Raja Senai Trust to perform Sadaya Vizha Jayanti in honour of emperor Raja Raja Chola around the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore on Sunday.

G. Murali, founder of the trust, had filed the petition urging the court to quash the rejection order passed by the Inspector of Mylapore Police Station and consequently grant permission for celebrating the birth anniversary of the erstwhile emperor during the Tamil month of Ippasi as per his Nakshatram.

In the petition, filed through his counsel B. Jagannath, the petitioner contended that there was no reason for denying permission for the petitioner organisation alone when many other organisations and political parties, including the ruling party, were being granted permission to take out marches and conduct public events.

