Plea to perform Chithirai festival within temple premises

Madurai

11 April 2021 00:41 IST

Karumuttu T. Kannan, Thakkar of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, has urged the State government to permit conducting rituals of Chithirai festival by following COVID-19 protocol within temple precincts, sans public participation.

In a press release, Mr. Kannan said that Chithirai festival, which is due to be celebrated from April 15 to 25, is the most important Brahmotsavam in the temple, in which thousands of people will participate.

However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the festival could not be celebrated this year. This has caused considerable discontent among the public. Agama expert Raja Bhattar, temple priests and the public are keen that special pujas performed during the festival are not interrupted and performed within the temple without the public participation. The temple can make arrangements to telecast all the events so that the public can view them, Mr. Kannan said.

