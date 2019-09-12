Plea to implement Police Reform Act effectively

The Madras High Court is slated to hear today a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to the State government to fill up all vacancies in the police department besides implementing in letter and spirit the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Police (Reform) Act of 2013. The case has been listed before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee.

It claimed that police personnel were being subjected to severe physical and mental trauma due to excessive work burden on account of huge number of vacancies lying unfilled for years together.

Therefore, insisting upon filling up of the vacancies at the earliest, the petitioner also wanted establishment of State Security Commission and police establishment boards at the State as well as district levels for effective implementation of the Tamil Nadu Police (Reform) Act.