Plea to fix GPS fare meters in autorickshaws

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered a notice, returnable by June 4, to the State government on a public interest litigation petition that sought the installation of Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled fare meters in all autorickshaws that operated in Chennai city. The meters would also have printers to issue receipts, the notice said.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad sought the response of the State on the public petition filed by a non governmental organisation claiming that the government itself had issued orders in 2013 and 2014 for installation of GPS-enabled fare meters in autorickshaws but did not implement it.