Plea to expedite road overbridge construction

Residents of Mannargudi have demanded that construction of a road over bridge (ROB) at Needamanglam be expedited to put an end to the ordeal faced by road users on the crucial stretch connecting Nagapattinam and Velankanni with Tiruchi.

Participating in a meeting organised by Nesakkaram, a coordinating association of all non-governmental organisations functioning in and around Mannargudi, they said the announcement that a ROB would come up at Needamangalam raised hope among locals and long distance travellers by road that they would be relieved of the problem of waiting for a considerable period of time at the level crossing gate frequently. But the inordinate delay, presumably due to non-acquisition of required land for constructing the ROB in spite of the railways allocating ₹9 crore for the project, had nullified their expectations.

They urged the Union and State governments to initiate steps for carrying out the project as early as possible.

They have also pleaded that a Semmozhi Express rake parked at Mannargudi railway station during daytime be operated as passenger service between Mannargudi and Velankanni and a police out-post be set up at the railway station.