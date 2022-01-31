Plea to exempt imported raw cashews from FSSAI clearance

CUDDALORE

31 January 2022 13:37 IST

Tamil Nadu cashew processors write to Piyush Goyal

The Tamil Nadu Cashew Processors and Exporters Association (TNCPEA) has sought exemption for imported raw cashew nuts from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clearance in customs.

In a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal , TNCPEA secretary M. Ramakrishnan said raw cashew nuts were not edible and the same were subjected to steam boiling at 8-10 PSI for about 10-20 minutes before the shell was removed. The cashew kernel with Testa (outer covering) would be heated at 65- 70 degree for about 10-11 hours before obtaining edible cashew kernel.

“During fine grading, the damaged nuts are segregated while the good ones are fumigated and treated with an infra-red process before packaging. The process eliminates contamination of the raw seed. In addition, the raw seeds and cashew kernels are treated separately. Hence, the norms of edible nuts should not be applied to cashew kernels,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the FSSAI through a notification in 2017 had issued directions regarding exemption for raw cashew nuts. However, the FSSAI was now insisting on customs clearance for importing raw cashew nuts. The Ministry should exempt FSSAI clearance and permit imports at sea ports across the country, he demanded.