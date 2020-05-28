Plea to disclose details of donations

28 May 2020 23:28 IST

The Madras High Court has sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to disclose the details of donations received by it from corporates, philanthropists and others for COVID-19 relief work.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth ordered notice, returnable by June 4, to the State government on the petition filed by advocate M. Karpagam, through her counsel R. Prabakaran, for uploading the details on the government’s website. The petitioner claimed that the names of the donors and the quantum of money donated by them were being made available in the public domain by the governments of Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

