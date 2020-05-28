Tamil Nadu

Plea to disclose details of donations

The Madras High Court has sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to disclose the details of donations received by it from corporates, philanthropists and others for COVID-19 relief work.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth ordered notice, returnable by June 4, to the State government on the petition filed by advocate M. Karpagam, through her counsel R. Prabakaran, for uploading the details on the government’s website. The petitioner claimed that the names of the donors and the quantum of money donated by them were being made available in the public domain by the governments of Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:29:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/plea-to-disclose-details-of-donations/article31698685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY