Plea to convert Chithode IRTT into government college

Members of Erode District Congress Committee (South) has urged the State government to convert the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT) at Chithode into a government college so that more students could be admitted in the first year.

In a petition to the Chief Minister, its president Makkal G. Rajan said that the college was established by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1984 for the benefit of wards of employees working at the Transport Department. He said that based on the public request, the State government had converted the I.R.T. Medical College at Perundurai into a government medical college. Likewise, the the engineering college could also be converted into a government college.

The petition said if converted, students in 10 districts would have a chance to pursue their higher education without disturbing the quota for Transport Department employees. He said 420 students could be admitted in the first year.