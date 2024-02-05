ADVERTISEMENT

Plea at Madurai Bench of Madras HC to construct additional classrooms on government school premises in Theni

February 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 03:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by an alumnus of a government school in Uthamapalayam in Theni district, seeking a direction to authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises, directed the Director of School Education to consider the representation positively and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report on a petition filed by advocate K. Ponnaiah of Surveyor Colony in Madurai. The petitioner was born and brought up in Uthamapalayam and studied in the government school. He cleared his SSLC in 1963-64.

He said that the school was upgraded as a High School in 1961-62. The strength of the school had come down in recent times and the main reason was due to inadequate classrooms and a proper playground. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard as there was vacant land next to the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the representation made, the land was transferred. However, no action was taken by the authorities concerned to construct additional classrooms. Also, no action was taken on another representation made to the authorities in this regard. Therefore, he sought a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US