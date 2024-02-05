GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea at Madurai Bench of Madras HC to construct additional classrooms on government school premises in Theni

February 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 03:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by an alumnus of a government school in Uthamapalayam in Theni district, seeking a direction to authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises, directed the Director of School Education to consider the representation positively and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report on a petition filed by advocate K. Ponnaiah of Surveyor Colony in Madurai. The petitioner was born and brought up in Uthamapalayam and studied in the government school. He cleared his SSLC in 1963-64.

He said that the school was upgraded as a High School in 1961-62. The strength of the school had come down in recent times and the main reason was due to inadequate classrooms and a proper playground. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard as there was vacant land next to the school.

Based on the representation made, the land was transferred. However, no action was taken by the authorities concerned to construct additional classrooms. Also, no action was taken on another representation made to the authorities in this regard. Therefore, he sought a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.