February 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 03:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by an alumnus of a government school in Uthamapalayam in Theni district, seeking a direction to authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises, directed the Director of School Education to consider the representation positively and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report on a petition filed by advocate K. Ponnaiah of Surveyor Colony in Madurai. The petitioner was born and brought up in Uthamapalayam and studied in the government school. He cleared his SSLC in 1963-64.

He said that the school was upgraded as a High School in 1961-62. The strength of the school had come down in recent times and the main reason was due to inadequate classrooms and a proper playground. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard as there was vacant land next to the school.

Based on the representation made, the land was transferred. However, no action was taken by the authorities concerned to construct additional classrooms. Also, no action was taken on another representation made to the authorities in this regard. Therefore, he sought a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises.