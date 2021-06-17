Plea to constitute Village Forest Council

17 June 2021 20:55 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State government on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction for constitution of Village Forest Council in every village to increase green cover.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi ordered the notice on the PIL plea filed by T. Kannan of Pudukkottai district, the son of environmental activist Maram Thangasamy.

The petitioner said a Government Order was passed in 1997 by the Environment and Forest Department in this regard. The Village Forest Council would take all steps to plant trees, preserve forests and utilise forest produce.

Only five such Councils were in existence now in Pudukkottai district, the petitioner said, adding he had sent a representation to the authorities concerned to take steps to increase the green cover. But, no steps were initiated, he said.

The petitioner further said steps must be taken by the authorities to develop Miyawaki forests on the premises of public offices.