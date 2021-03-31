Tamil Nadu

Plea to close down zoos, parks in T.N.

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to close bars, cinema theatres, beaches, amusement parks, zoos, parks, museums, playgrounds, gymnasiums, recreation clubs, shopping malls and places of worship immediately in view of a significant surge in COVID-19 cases being reported across the State.

Advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi had filed the case.

He insisted that there be an embargo even on the conduct of political meetings, special classes for school and college students, sports events, fashion shows, cinema and television show shootings, seminars, entertainment programmes and other public gatherings to prevent acceleration of what appeared to be a second wave of the pandemic.

