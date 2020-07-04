Plea to cancel final semester examinations in colleges and declare all pass

A case has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre as well as State government to order cancellation of final semester examinations in professional as well as other colleges in the State and to declare all students to have passed the examinations which could not be conducted since March due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.
Advocate V. Anand of Chennai had filed the public interest litigation petition on the ground that further delay in conducting the examinations would affect career prospects of final year students, pursuing professional courses, who have to get enrolled with statutory bodies such as medical council, dental council and Bar council before commencing their practice.
Stating that there was no end in sight in the near future for the troubles caused by COVID-19, he said, the final year students might end up wasting one whole year due to the continuous lockdown since March 25. Delaying the last semester examinations further and declaring the results thereafter would end up causing psychological stress among the students, he claimed.
The litigant also claimed that many colleges had been converted into COVID-19 isolation wards and hence they could not be used immediately for conducting examinations.
