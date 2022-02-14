Plea to campaign against cash for votes

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner to consider within two days a representation made by Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam to conduct a campaign against cash for votes during the local body polls.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by the outfit contending that neither the Corporation Commissioner nor the Police Commissioner were granting permission.