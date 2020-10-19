Plea to arrest Inspector in man’s murder case

Wife of the deceased petitions Collector, seeking speedy action, govt. job for her

THOOTHUKUDI

Wife of murdered packaged drinking water trader Selvan, 30, of Chokkankudiyiruppu in the district has appealed to Collector Sandeep Nanduri to ensure early arrest of Thattarmadam Police Inspector Harikrishnan for “his role in the murder” of her husband.

Ms. Jeevitha, wife of Selvan, submitted a petition to the Collector in this connection on Monday. After Selvan was kidnapped and murdered by a gang on September 17, Thattarmadam police arrested AIADMK functionary Thirumanavel of nearby Usarathukudiyiruppu and six of his supporters.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that the murder was orchestrated at the instance of Mr. Harikrishnan, who was also cited as an accused in the case filed by Thisaiyanvilai police as the badly injured Selvan had been abandoned by the assailants near Thisaiyanvilai and was rushed to the Government Hospital there, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Even as Thisaiyanvilai police were about to commence the investigation, the case was transferred to the CB–CID, which is investigating the murder that triggered widespread outrage here as it happened just 90 days after the custodial deaths of Sattankulam trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks.

Though Harikrishnan was placed under suspension after his name figured in the FIR, he was not arrested as demanded by the aggrieved family.

Ms. Jeevitha said, “The government, as promised by the Collector, should give our family a green house and a government job for me on an early note. The Collector has assured us to look into our demands.”