Plea to appoint official trustee to administer Jayalalithaa’s properties

Two AIADMK cadre, K. Pugazhendi and P. Janakiraman, belonging to the North Chennai unit of the party have filed a joint civil suit in the Madras High Court to appoint an Administrator General and an official trustee to manage the movable as well as immovable properties, valued to be more than ₹913 crore, left behind by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who died intestate on December 5 last.

The petitioners urged the court to issue a Letter of Administration, under the Administrators General Act of 1963, to either an individual or a group of people to administer the estate of the deceased. “The petitioners submit that if they are granted Letter of Administration, they undertake to duly administer the properties and make a full and true inventory thereof and exhibit the same in this court within six months and also to render to this court, a true account of the properties within one year,” their plaint read.