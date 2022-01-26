Plea to allow T.N. tableau in Delhi R-Day parade dismissed

CHENNAI

26 January 2022

Court says litigant had not produced any official document to support his case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the Ministry of Defence to permit the participation of Tamil Nadu’s tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu rejected the PIL petition filed by Chennai-based advocate P. Babu right at the admission stage after pointing out that he had not filed any document to support the averments in his affidavit.

The judges pointed out that the litigant had filed the case wholly on the basis of news reports and failed to produce any official record to show the reasons cited by an Expert Committee for having rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau for this year’s parade.

The Bench further pointed out that the case had been filed at the eleventh hour, and hence, it could not be entertained.