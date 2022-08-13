Plea seeks transfer of teacher linked to Kallakurichi violence case from Salem prison

It also seeks the identification of those arrested wrongly in the incident

Legal Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 20:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist advocate P. Rathinam has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to transfer a woman teacher of a Kallakurichi private school, which was in the eye of a storm following the death of a Class XII girl last month, from a prison in Salem to the one in Tiruchi.

Claiming that the teacher Kiruthika was being threatened by school secretary Shanti, who was also lodged at the Salem women prison, the lawyer said, it was necessary to shift the teacher out of that prison at the earliest. He also sought for a direction to identify all innocent people picked up by the police.

The lawyer pointed out that The Hindu had published an article titled ‘Fear grips residents near Shakthi School in Kallakurichi’ on August 8 and claimed that the police had arrested several innocent people in connection with the violence and rioting that broke out last month, leading to the ransacking of the school building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner also insisted upon a direction to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court to issue appropriate instructions to all Judicial Magistrates in the State to provide the assistance of lawyers through the District Legal Services Authority to all those who required it when being produced for remand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app