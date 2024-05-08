ADVERTISEMENT

Plea in Madras High Court asks for T.N. government to provide food, water to stray animals this summer

May 08, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The litigant said water stations can be established at strategic locations, in collaboration with local bodies, for the benefit of the stray animals

The Hindu Bureau

The litigant said animals were suffering due to the soaring temperatures and needed water and food to survive. File photograph

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the T.N. Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Fepartment to take necessary steps to provide food and water to stray dogs, cats and other animals during this summer.

V.E. Shiva, founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, has filed the PIL petition stating that the soaring temperature had taken a toll not only on human health but also on that of stray animals who were struggling to find water to quench their thirst and food to satiate their hunger.

“It is our moral obligation to ensure the safety and welfare of all living beings, including animals. The lack of access to water and food is not only a matter of humanitarian concern but also falls under the duty of the government to protect all living beings, irrespective of the species,” he said.

He insisted that the Animal Husbandry Department be directed to set up water stations in strategic locations across the State for the benefit of stray animals, and also that it be directed to collaborate with animal welfare organisations as well as local bodies to mitigate the impact of summer on animals.

