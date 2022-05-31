Plea in HC to establish Amma canteens along highways

PIL petitioner says it will solve the problem of motels selling expired and unhygienic food to travelers

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to establish ‘Amma Unavagam’ (canteens) along all National and State Highways to ensure provision of affordable and hygienic food and prevent the mushrooming of unhygienic motels.

S. Ayyaa, a real estate developer from Tirunelveli, who filed the case, insisted that the government establish such canteens at an interval of 25 km. He wanted hygienic toilets, too, since most of the travelers suffer from the non-availability of restrooms and reliable restaurants on the highways.

In his affidavit, the petitioner said the State had a road network of 1,99,040 km, of which 17,154 km had been designated as the National Highway and 10,649 km as the State Highway on the basis of traffic intensity and connectivity. Consequently, a huge number of people used these roads.

However, many motels providing expired and unhealthy food on these highways was a matter of concern, the petitioner said, claiming that even recently the government transport corporation had cancelled the contract awarded to a motel which was found to be serving unhygienic food.

He said a solution could be found if the government came forward to establish canteens along the highways on the lines of the city-based Amma canteens where each idly was sold for just ₹1 and variety rice for ₹5 a plate.