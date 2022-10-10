Plea in HC seeks medical treatment for former PM assassination case convict Murugan

His mother-in-law files a writ petition claiming that he has lost weight considerably due to fasting for last 32 days

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court claiming that the life of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias V. Sriharan is in danger because he is on a fast for religious reasons for the last 32 days and had therefore lost weight considerably.

The convict’s mother-in-law S. Padma had filed the petition stating his lawyers P. Pugalenthi and Ezhilarasu had visited him in the prison on October 8 and they were shocked to find his weight having reduced from 62 to 43 kg. They also found his hands shivering when he was talking to them.

Stating that her daughter S. Nalini, the other convict in the same case, had been granted leave and she was now residing along with her in Vellore, the petitioner said her son-in-law continued to be in prison and he was in need of medical attention to save his life.

The petitioner sought for a direction to the Vellore Central Prison authorities to consider a representation made by her on Sunday and provide proper medical treatment to the prisoner.