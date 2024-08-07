Plea in HC seeks CBI probe into alleged malpractices in organ transplantation

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged organ transplantation malpractices committed by some private hospitals in collusion with certain officials of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Justice N. Seshasayee adjourned the petition filed by 32-year-old L. Jagannathh, a kidney transplant beneficiary from Tiruvannamalai, to August 19. In his affidavit, the litigant had narrated the travails faced by him during the wait for the organ and the irregularities he came across.

The petitioner said he was diagnosed with chronic renal failure in April 2014 and advised to undergo dialysis three times a week until a kidney could be transplanted successfully. Initially, his name was far behind in the waiting list. However, in June 2015, he was informed of the availability of a kidney.

Suspecting the sudden availability, he obtained the biochemistry report of the deceased donor and found that the kidney offered to him had a 7mm calculus, creatinine at 6.9 and urea at 110. “I declined the marginal kidney. It was subsequently transplanted into a 21-year-old patient from Kalpakkam, who sadly passed away within six months of the transplantation,” the petitioner claimed.

In 2016, a woman was suddenly placed at the top of the active waiting list bypassing 17 other patients, including himself, the petitioner said, adding that the hospital claimed to have obtained special permission from the State government to do so.

“While I was waiting for a donor’s kidney for more than three years, I became aware of the illegal organ trade occurring in the State,” the petitioner said and claimed to have obtained information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, to prove his allegations.

The petitioner further said that though the private hospitals were not supposed to charge the recipient of organ donation for cadaver organ retrieval, transportation and preservation as per TRANSTAN rules, some private hospitals were charging as much as ₹2.5 lakh for these purposes.

