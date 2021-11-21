Tamil Nadu

Plea for ward

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made to it by C. Jagadeesan, an auto driver, in 2018 for setting up a separate ward in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for those who get admitted to obtain disability certificates.


