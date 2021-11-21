The Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made to it by C. Jagadeesan, an auto driver, in 2018 for setting up a separate ward in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for those who get admitted to obtain disability certificates.
Plea for ward
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 21, 2021 01:11 IST
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 21, 2021 01:11 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Palaniswami raises questions over status of expert panels, slams reports about Amma pharmacies being wound up
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 1:11:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/plea-for-ward/article37604941.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story