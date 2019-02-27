Plea for ‘mercy killing’

A transwoman, who is being reportedly tortured and threatened by his family members, has urged the Collector to give his consent for ‘mercy killing’.

In a petition submitted to the Collector Prashant M. Wadnere recently, A. Oviya Mary, 34, an undergraduate from Kovalam near Kanniyakumari, said she joined a group of transgender living in Tiruchi 13 years ago when she was doing her graduation. Though she obtained her undergraduate degree in statistics, her repeated attempts to get a job failed as none was prepared to employ her.

After spending a few years in New Delhi and Bengaluru, Oviya came to Tiruchi where she lived under the care of two transwomen. When one of the transwomen, Kajol, adopted Oviya, she earned the wrath of Kajol’s sisters, whose “threat” forced her leave Tiruchi to settle down at Kanniyakumari along with another group of transwomen.

“After I reached Kanniyakumari, I’m under constant threat from my family and I am wandering in southern parts of Tirunelveli district and spending the night at railway stations in fear. As the society is not ready to accept me, I submitted a petition on February 18 to the Kanniyakumari Collector during the weekly grievance meet seeking his permission for ‘mercy killing’, which alone can give me everlasting peace. Or, the official machinery should guarantee a dignified life to me,” Oviya said.