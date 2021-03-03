Plea for early hearing of case challenging 10.5% reservation quota for Vanniyars

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:38 IST

Matter would be taken up next week

A representation was made before the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking early hearing of a writ petition challenging the validity of a new law that provides 10.5% internal reservation to the Vanniakula Kshatriya community within the 20% quota earmarked for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Denotified Communities (DNCs) in education and public employment.

When an advocate made a mention before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy and sought the leave of the court to list the case for early hearing, the judges said the matter would be taken up next week. The law was passed by the State legislature on February 26 and received the Governor’s assent on the same day.

The Tamil Nadu special reservation of seats in educational institutions, including private educational institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State within the reservation for the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Act of 2021 provides 10.5% reservation to the Vanniakula Kshatriya (including Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vannia Gounder, Gounder or Kander, Padayachi, Palli and Agnikula Kshatriya).

The Act also categorises a host of other MBC and DNC caste groups into two categories and states that the first category would be eligible for 7% reservation and the second category for the rest of 2.5% quota in education and public employment.