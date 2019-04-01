Plea for CB-CID probe rejected

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to order a Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probe into the gang rape-cum-murder of a 16-year-old girl in Ariyalur district in December 2016. It, however, ordered filing of a chargesheet in the case within two weeks after slapping Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan said there was no need for transfer of investigation since the local police had investigated the case properly and identified the minor girl’s lover and his cousin who had raped the victim, murdered her and thrown her body into a well. The police had told the court that Section 376D would be slapped against the accused along with other charges.

Therefore, ordering that the chargesheet should be filed within two weeks, the judge said, the Judicial Magistrate concerned should refer the case to a Sessions Court within two weeks thereafter. A direction was issued to the trial court complete the trial and pronounce its judgment within six months.