Plea for CB-CID probe into death of inter-caste couple

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, affiliated to CPI(M), has demanded a CB-CID enquiry into the deaths of an inter-caste couple — P. Kumar and R. Kavitha — whose bodies were found near a temple in Eriyur in Kallakurichi on Thursday last. The Front suspected that this could be yet another case of a Dalit and non-Dalit being killed for falling in love. In a report on the incident, it also said that the State Women’s Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Castes should unilaterally come forward to investigate this case.
According to the report, Kavitha belonged to the Vanniyar community while Kumar was a member of the Scheduled Caste. The report claimed that the girl’s father Ramalingam had given a statement that he did not suspect any foul play in her death. He had reached the place where her body was found based on information given by a resident in Eriyur.
The Front inferred that the father ruling out foul play in her death, was a ground for the police to probe the angle of suspected abetment of suicide. If caste was found to be the reason for the deaths, then “the government should take every effort to ensure that the accused get the highest possible punishment,” the report added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath