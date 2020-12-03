Plea for aid to the visually impaired

Nethrodaya, a social service institution, has appealed to the Chief Minister to include uneducated visually-impaired persons for provision of monthly maintenance allowance.

C. Govindakrishnan, founder, said that persons with other disabilities such as intellectual disabilities, muscular dystrophy and locomotor disabilities were paid ₹15,000 a month.

“Please remove this discrimination and enable the visually-impaired to avail this allowance as well. The marriage assistance provided to both educated and uneducated persons should also be made equal since at present, educated disabled persons receive ₹50,000 and uneducated disabled persons receive only ₹25,000,” the appeal said.

Mr. Govindakrishnan further asked for the provision of free motorised sewing machines to economically backward visually-impaired women.