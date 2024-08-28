Plea for a retail policy will be looked into: MSME Minister Anbarasan

Tamil Nadu’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday said the State government will explore the possibility of bringing a separate policy for the retail sector.

The Minister inaugurated the ‘Chennai Retail Summit 2024’ organised by Retailers Association of India (RAI). “The representatives of RAI requested me to look at the possibility of bringing out a retail policy like in case of other States. I have sought details about it. Once Chief Minister Stalin returns from his foreign trip, the request of the retailers would be pursued with him and it would be fulfilled,” Mr. Anbarasan assured.

Pointing out that the retail industry played a big role in growth of the economy and creating jobs especially for women, Mr. Anbarasan assured the retail industry of all support.

The state government was implementing five self employment schemes including Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises. Under these schemes, in the last three years of the DMK government over 30,000 youth had become entrepreneurs and 3 lakh job opportunities had been created, Mr. Anbarasan noted.

“Chennai Retail Summit highlights the strength of Chennai as a market that was one of the earliest adopters of the chain store model in India. Retailers from the region —across tier 1 to tier 3—have successfully navigated the complexities of modern retail while staying true to their cultural roots,” Kumar Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer, RAI, said.

The summit, centred on the theme “Changing World of Retail” provided an engaging platform for retail executives and service providers to explore emerging trends, share insights, and refine strategies in an ever-evolving retail landscape.