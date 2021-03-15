Tamil Nadu

Plea for a blue tick

Hours after she was named as the candidate from the BJP for Thousand Lights, actor and politician Kushboo Sundar appealed to Twitter, through her handle, to look into restoring “verified” status to her account, at the earliest.

“Humbly request @verified @TwitterIndia to kindly look into restoring my verified blue tick at the earliest,” she tweeted. The blue verified badge on Twitter is to let people know that an account of public interest is authentic and serves as a confirmation of their identity. Twitter however is working on relaunching verification, including a new public application process.

The actor and politician has been actively tweeting political updates in the run up to the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

