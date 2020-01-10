Plea for 5% reservation in MBBS for students of Tamil medium

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notices to the State government and Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on a public interest litigation petition that sought for reservation of 5% of seats in MBBS in the State for students who had done their schooling in Tamil medium.
Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha wanted to know the State’s response by February 20.
N. Murugesan, 50, of Dharmapuri had filed the PIL petition claiming that Tamil medium students do not get seats so easily in medical colleges despite clearing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
