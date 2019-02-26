Plea for 100% digitisation of records in police dept. dismissed

The Madras High Court has dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by an Inspector of Police seeking a direction to the Chief Secretary to introduce 100% digitisation of records in the Police department in order to increase its efficiency and provide better services to people.

Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu dismissed the case filed by M.A. Ranjith of Coimbatore, who claimed to be serving in the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit in Chennai.

In his affidavit, the petitioner said the department continued to do a lot of paper work on its administrative side and it was time to discourage the practice.

Referring to the General Diary (GD) maintained in every police station to keep track of the daily activities of police officials, he said it was mandatory to fill up the diary on an hourly basis to ensure effective monitoring. However, in practice, it gets filled up only at the end of the day as per the wishes of the higher officials concerned, he claimed.

If entries in general diary were computerised and a central monitoring system put in place, such anomalies could be avoided, the petitioner said.

Biometric attendance

Similarly, a biometric attendance system should be introduced in every police station for the accused out on bail in criminal cases to mark their attendance before investigating officers as per court orders, he insisted.

The existing practice of obtaining their signatures in registers led to flouting of court orders by influential accused who affixed the signatures cumulatively on a particular day without appearing before the investigating officer every day, the petitioner said, stressing that the biometric attendance should be monitored on a real time basis.

Further, allotment of work to every police officer should be computerised to ensure transparency and check misuse of the police force by higher officials.

Mr. Ranjith also insisted upon computerising other administrative issues as fixing the duty timings and granting leave to the police personnel to avoid complaints against the top brass.

He argued that by digitising the department, many unwanted dirt can be cleaned and a transparent department will be born. The petitioner said he was prepared to give documentary evidence to substantiate his charge.