Plea filed in Madras High Court to bar demonstrations on December 6

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the police to restrain all Muslim organisations, especially Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), from holding demonstrations, rallies or any other form of protest on December 6 or even on a future date to mark the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

The petition has been listed for admission before a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and P. Velmurugan on Friday.

Tiruppur-based advocate K. Gopinath, 35, also the president of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam, filed the case apprehending a threat to peace and tranquillity if the Muslim organisations were allowed to protest after the Supreme Court having ruled in favour of the temple in the Ayodhya dispute case.

Claiming that the TMMK and the SDPI called for demonstrations throughout the State on December 6 condemning the Supreme Court verdict, the petitioner said any such protest would attract contempt of court proceedings.

“These demonstrations and rallies are unwarranted as the verdict is by the highest court of the land and that too by a Constitution Bench whose judgment is binding on all and no appeal is possible,” he added.

The litigant claimed to have sent a representation to the Director-General of Police on August 23 to prevent such protests that had been announced through posters stuck across Tiruppur city and through YouTube channels of the two Muslim organisations.

He apprehended that any form of protest against the verdict might culminate in communal clashes.