Plea dismissed

MADURAI

20 January 2021 21:25 IST

The Madras High Court Bench at Madurai dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State to take steps to control COVID-19 variant. The court took note of the fact that action had already been initiated in this regard. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M.M. Sundresh dismissed the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The court said the petitioner was in the habit of filing numerous public interest litigation petitions and this was one such petition.

