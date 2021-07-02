Plea against use of ‘Union’ dismissed

Petitioner sought direction to Centre to educate T.N. people

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the Centre to educate the people of Tamil Nadu to respect “our” country India/Bharat by referring to its name as it is in official writings and speeches, in adherence to patriotism, sovereignty and respect.

The petitioner had also sought a direction to restrain the State government from using the term “Union” while referring to India/Bharat in its communications.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi said though the relief sought was to educate the people of Tamil Nadu, the submission made before the court was more directed towards the Chief Minister and the Ministers, in the manner in which they address the Centre while speaking in the Assembly.

The court said in its view, the prayer was thoroughly misconceived and no such direction could be issued by the court directing the Chief Minister or the Ministers to speak in a particular fashion.

Further, the judges said the petition was absolutely vague as to what sort of education the petitioner wanted the people of Tamil Nadu to be given.